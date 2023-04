New Suit - Class Action

Miller Shah LLP filed a class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court against Kilolo Kijakazi and the Social Security Administration. The suit alleges breach of fiduciary duty for failure to inform about important information regarding maximizing of benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02625, Hellebuyck v. Kijakazi et al.

Government

April 06, 2023, 5:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Ute Hellebuyck

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Dr. Kilolo Kijakazi

Social Security Administration

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision