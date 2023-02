New Suit - Employment

MGM Resorts, the major operator of casinos in Las Vegas, was sued Tuesday in Nevada District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a reservations agent who contends she was wrongfully terminated after filing a complaint for disability-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00310, Hellebrand v. MGM Resorts International Operations, Inc.