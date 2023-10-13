HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery have turned to lawyer Jeffrey A Kobulnick of Lewitt Hackman Shapiro Marshall & Harlan as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 23 in California Central District Court by the Devlin Law Firm and the Internet Law Group on behalf of Helios Streaming, alleges the defendants infringed on seven patents for providing adaptive HTTP streaming services using metadata of media content. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, is 8:23-cv-01575, Helios Streaming, LLC v. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
October 13, 2023, 2:29 PM