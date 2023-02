New Suit - Contract

Helena Agri-Enterprises filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Louisiana Ag Group on Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for agricultural products, was brought by Kean Miller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00244, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC v. Louisiana Ag Group GP.

Agriculture

February 23, 2023, 7:28 PM