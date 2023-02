New Suit - Contract

Kean Miller filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of Helena Agri-Enterprises. The suit takes aim at Louisiana AG Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00244, Helena Agri-Enterprises L L C v. Louisiana Ag Group G P.

Agriculture

February 24, 2023, 12:48 PM