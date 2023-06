Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Usery & Associates on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America and Michael J. Campbell to California Central District Court. The suit, seeking coverage for stolen merchandise from an alleged December 2017 burglary incident, was filed by the Tehrani Law Firm on behalf of H&S Elna Intl. Inc. and Matthew Masoud Hekmatniaz. The case is 2:23-cv-04770, Hekmatniaz v. Campbell.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

H&S Elna International, Inc.

Matthew Masoud Hekmatniaz

defendants

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Travelers Property Casualty Company Of America

Michael J Campbell

defendant counsels

Usery And Associates

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute