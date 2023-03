Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maslon on Friday removed a trade secrets lawsuit against Zack Tadlock to Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan on behalf of HEK LLC d/b/a Kinneberg Management Group, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Dark Horse Retail. The case is 0:23-cv-00658, HEK LLC v. Tadlock.

Minnesota

March 17, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Hek, LLC

Plaintiffs

Anthony Ostlund Baer Louwagie

Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan P.A.

defendants

Zack Tadlock

defendant counsels

Maslon

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract