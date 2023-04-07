Removed To Federal Court

Cloud-based business communications company RingCentral on Friday removed a digital privacy class action to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Tauler Smith LLP, accuses the defendant of secretly monitoring and recording user activity on behalf of a third-party data aggregator in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. RingCentral is represented by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. The case is 2:23-cv-02649, Heiting v. RingCentral Inc et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 07, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Anne Heiting

defendants

Does

RingCentral Inc

defendant counsels

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims