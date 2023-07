Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brewer Krause Brooks Chastain & Meisner on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and Milbank Insurance to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, over fire damage claims, was filed by attorney Daniel J. Murphy on behalf of Mary Irene Heithcock. The case is 1:23-cv-00043, Heithcock v. Milbank Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

July 05, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary Irene Heithcock

Plaintiffs

Daniel J. Murphy

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

Milbank Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Brewer, Krause, Brooks & Chastain, PLLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute