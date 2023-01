New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a data breach class action Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court against Maternal and Family Health Services. The complaint pursues claims on behalf of over 461,000 individuals who contend that their personal information was compromised in hack which occurred last April. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00297, Heiserman v. Maternal And Family Health Services, Inc.

Health Care

January 24, 2023, 7:04 PM