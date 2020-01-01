Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Whole Foods Market to Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Hanshaw Kennedy Hafen on behalf of Heirloom Tacos and Loteria Grill Restaurant Group, centers on a licensing agreement and partnership to create '365 by Whole Foods Market,' a lower-cost version of Whole Foods, toward which the plaintiffs claim they raised over $1 million in equity. The suit accuses Whole Foods of secretly 'pulling the plug' on the venture and other proposed partnerships while continuing to encourage the plaintiffs to raise funds, forcing the plaintiffs to close their two Atlanta-located stores in early 2020. The case is 1:23-cv-00103, Heirloom Tacos, LLC et al v. Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.