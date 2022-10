New Suit - Contract

Katten Muchin Rosenman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of Switzerland-based HeiQ Materials, developer of surface-coating technology known as Viroblock. The complaint targets ICP Industrial in connection with a dispute over an exclusive licensing agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00857, HeiQ Materials AG v. ICP Industrial, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 07, 2022, 5:59 PM