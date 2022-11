New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mazda was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Wilshire Law Firm, alleges that an engine defect in certain Mazda vehicles causes excessive oil consumption and sudden engine failure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02058, Heinz v. Mazda Motor of America Inc.

Automotive

November 15, 2022, 8:28 PM