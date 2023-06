Who Got The Work

Dilworth Paxson partner Jay E. Kagan has entered an appearance for Allegheny Health Network Healthcare at Home and Graham Healthcare Group in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed April 28 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Manes & Narahari on behalf of a case manager hospice nurse who claims that she never received overtime payment while employed at Graham Healthcare. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman, is 2:23-cv-00713, Heinz v. Graham Healthcare Group et al.

Health Care

June 12, 2023, 6:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Sandra Heinz

Plaintiffs

Manes & Narahari, LLC

defendants

Allegheny Health Network Healthcare At Home

Graham Healthcare Group

defendant counsels

Dilworth Paxson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations