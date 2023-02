Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Davis Wright Tremaine on Wednesday removed a privacy class action against Amazon.com to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Crosner Legal, accuses Amazon of using monitoring software to record the communications of users to Amazon's website in violation of the California Wiretapping Act. The case is 2:23-cv-00282, Heinz v. Amazon.com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 16, 2023, 3:50 PM