New Suit - Professional Malpractice

Yvette Heintzelman, a former equity partner at the law firm Clark Baird Smith, sued accounting firm Weiss & Co. and CPAs Daniel A. Fortman and Steven C. Goldberg for professional malpractice on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Clark Hill, accuses the defendants of wrongfully using a 'Modified Cash' basis of accounting, causing the plaintiff's net profits to be reduced. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03139, Heintzelman v. Weiss & Co. LLP et al.

Business Services

May 18, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Yvette Heintzelman

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Daniel A. Fortman

Steven C Goldberg

Weiss & Company LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims