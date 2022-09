New Suit - Contract

Holland & Hart filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Nevada District Court on behalf of hay farmer William Heinselman. The suit accuses David Gibson Contractor LLC of constructing a well which did not meet the plaintiff's specifications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01560, Heinselman v. David Gibson Contractor LLC.

Agriculture

September 16, 2022, 4:08 PM