Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hahn Loeser & Parks on Friday removed a lawsuit against CT Taylor Co. and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Spitz, the Employee's Firm on behalf of Christal Heiney. The case is 5:22-cv-02337, Heiney v. CT Taylor Co., et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 30, 2022, 12:27 PM