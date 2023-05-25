New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was brought by Dunn Harrington LLC on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she sustained multiple bodily injuries when a truck running board fell in during loading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01062, Heims v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Rhonda Heims

Plaintiffs

Dunn Harrington - Chicago

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act