Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Amerisave Mortgage Corp. and other mortgage providers to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, concerning a home equity loan, was filed by Jeff Jackson & Associates on behalf of Wade Heimann. The case is 1:22-cv-00949, Heimann v. Amerisave Mortgage Corporation et al.

Texas

September 16, 2022, 7:50 PM