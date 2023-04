New Suit - Employment

Raytheon Technologies, E-Systems Inc. and Alight Inc. were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid benefits to a former employee's spouse, was brought by Preovolos Lewin on behalf of Beverly C. Heil. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00668, Heil v. E-Systems Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

April 13, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Beverly C. Heil

Plaintiffs

Preovolos Lewin, Alc

defendants

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Alight, Inc.

E-Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract