Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys at Thompson Coburn LLP and Covington & Burling removed a consumer class action against Germany-based biotechnology company Bayer Corporation and two of its subsidiaries to Missouri Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Harvath Law Group, arises over the labeling of certain Alka-Seltzer products as 'non-drowsy.' The lawsuit contends the labeling is misleading as the products contain the chemical dextromethorphan hydrobromide, which can cause drowsiness. The case is 4:22-cv-00894, Heidger v. Bayer Corporation et al.