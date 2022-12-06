New Suit - Employment

Tobias Knaup and Kimberlee Duval, the respective CEO and CFO of software company D2iQ, were hit with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by O'Hagan Meyer and the Gordon Law Group on behalf of Matthew Heideman and other employees, seeks unpaid wages and commissions for work on a project for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07691, Heideman et al. v. Knaup et al.

California

December 06, 2022, 4:50 PM