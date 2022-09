New Suit - Patent

Amazon.com and its doorbell and home security system Ring were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Massoud Heidary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02319, Heidary v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 13, 2022, 3:46 PM