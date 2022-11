New Suit - Employment

YRC Worldwide, a transportation and global logistics company, and other defendants were sued Friday in Kansas District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Siro Smith Dickson on behalf of Timothy E. Heichelbech. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02463, Heichelbech v. Yellow Corporation et al.

November 11, 2022, 4:31 PM