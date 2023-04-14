Removed To Federal Court

Baker & Hostetler removed a biometric privacy class action on Friday against CheckpointID and IDScan.net to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by McGuire Law, claims that IDScan.net, a company that provides biometric authentication for property management companies, violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by failing to provide public disclosure regarding the storage of housing applicants’ facial biometrics, and by profiting from facial biometrics. The case is 1:23-cv-02350, Heger v. Checkpointid, Inc.

Real Estate

April 14, 2023, 2:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas Heger

defendants

Checkpointid, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

