Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Young Moore & Henderson on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Leggett & Platt, a furniture and textiles seller, to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Teague Rotenstreich Stanaland Fox and Holt on behalf of Melony Shannon Hege-Skeen and Ricky Skeen. The case is 1:22-cv-01058, Hege-Skeen et al v. Leggett & Platt, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 08, 2022, 6:18 PM