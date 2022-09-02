New Suit - Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Federman & Sherwood; and George Gesten McDonald PLLC filed a data breach class action Friday in Nebraska District Court against student loan servicing company Nelnet Servicing LLC. The suit pursues claims on behalf of individuals whose personal identifiable information was allegedly made vulnerable by the defendant's negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03186, Hegarty v. Nelnet Servicing, LLC.

Business Services

