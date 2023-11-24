Who Got The Work

Target has turned to attorneys Francis J. Grey Jr. and Gabrielle A. Outlaw of Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey as defense counsel in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 10 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court White & Williams on behalf of Daniel Hegarty and Lauren Hegarty, who claim that their minor child lost part of her toe from a defective chair. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez, is 2:23-cv-03916, Hegarty et al v. Target.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 24, 2023, 6:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Hegarty

Lauren Hegarty

N.H. Hegarty

Plaintiffs

White and Williams

defendants

Target

Target Corporation

defendant counsels

Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims