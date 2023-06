New Suit - Privacy Class Action

University of Southern California and other defendants were slapped with a digital privacy class action Thursday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Levi & Korsinsky, contends that the defendants’ website usctrojans.com hosts a tracking pixel that reports users’ data to Facebook for marketing purposes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04493, Heerde et al v. Learfield Communications, LLC et al.

June 08, 2023, 3:17 PM

Emily Heerde

Mark Haines

Levi And Korsinsky LLP

University of Southern California

Learfield Communications, LLC

Sidearm Sports, LLC

