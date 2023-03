New Suit - Class Action

Dovel & Luner filed a product liability class action Wednesday in California Central District Court against BSH Home Appliances Corp. over its natural gas stoves. The suit contends that the defendant's gas stoves release health-harming pollutants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00358, Hedrick v. Bsh Home Appliances Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 01, 2023, 5:10 PM