New Suit - Consumer Class Action

DoorDash, the app-based food delivery service, was slapped with a consumer class action Friday in Maryland District Court over alleged hidden or misleading fees. The suit, filed by Lawrence & Bundy, takes aim at multiple fees charged by DoorDash, including an 'express delivery fee' for priority orders despite those orders having similar delivery times as standard orders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01006, Hecox et al v. Doordash, Inc.

Gig Economy

April 14, 2023, 1:43 PM

Plaintiffs

R.E.H.

Reid Hecox

Ross Hecox

defendants

Doordash, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct