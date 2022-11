New Suit - Consumer Class Action

LG Electronics USA, the U.S. arm of LG Electronics, was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, accuses the defendant of knowingly selling defective LG brand refrigerators equipped with the craft ice maker feature. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06629, Heckner et al v. LG Electronics USA, Inc.

Technology

November 16, 2022, 5:31 AM