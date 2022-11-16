New Suit

Wendy Hope Heckmann, widow of the late entrepreneur Richard 'Dick' Heckmann, filed a lawsuit against the City of Rancho Mirage on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit contends that the city's Ordinance No. 1138, which imposes limitations on household gatherings of 25 or more people, has a chilling effect on free speech. The suit was brought by Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis. The case is 5:22-cv-02031, Heckmann v. City of Rancho Mirage.

November 16, 2022, 6:33 PM