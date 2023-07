New Suit - Employment

Magellan Health, a health care management organization, was sued Thursday in Missouri Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was brought by attorney Raymond Lampert on behalf of former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-03231, Hebbert v. Magellan Health, Inc.

Health Care

July 27, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Brooke Hebbert

Plaintiffs

Raymond Lampert

defendants

Magellan Health, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA