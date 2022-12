News From Law.com International

DLA Piper, Davis Polk & Wardwell, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom are advising on China-headquartered Lanvin Group's listing on the New York Stock Exchange via a $1 billion merger with Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp (PCAC), an NYSE-listed special purpose acquisition company.

Asia Pacific

December 22, 2022, 6:10 AM