News From Law.com

Reputational risk is rocketing up the list of major concerns for risk leaders, according to a new study insurance broker Marsh. Eighty-percent of respondents in the study, which surveyed 300 risk leaders at tech companies in 29 countries, said reputational risk had become something to worry about, and they ranked it as the fourth-biggest risk facing their organizations, beating other concerns such as regulatory compliance and supply chain disruption.

Legal Services

February 09, 2023, 6:48 AM