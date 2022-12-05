New Suit - Employment

Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit medical organization that provides patient treatment, education and research, was sued Monday in Minnesota District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Mohrman Kaardal & Erickson on behalf of six plaintiffs challenging the denial of their requests for religious accommodations amid mandatory COVID vaccinations for employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-03023, Heath et al v. Mayo Clinic, The et al.

Health Care

December 05, 2022, 3:54 PM