Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Wheeler DiUlio & Barnabei on behalf of Heartbeat Nutrition LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-05885, Heartbeat Nutrition, LLC v. Nationwide General Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 05, 2022, 11:59 AM