New Suit - Consumer

Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon and other defendants were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Hawaii District Court over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00158, Heart v. Bank of New York Mellon, The et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 06, 2023, 3:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Hannah K. Heart

defendants

Bank of America

Bank of New York Mellon, The

Does 1-100, inclusive

Envision Lending Group

First Magnus Financial Corp.

Mortgage Connections Inc.

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Mr. Cooper

Select Portfolio Service

Shellpoint Mortgage

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws