New Suit - ERISA

Cigna, the health insurer, and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to the wrongful denial of benefits, was filed by Marcellino & Tyson on behalf of Jason Hearn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00339, Hearn v. J.L. Hendrick Management Corporation et al.

Health Care

June 08, 2023, 5:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Jason Hearn

Marcellino & Tyson, PLLC

defendants

Cigna Healthcare, Inc.

Cigna HealthCare of North Carolina, Inc.

J.L. Hendrick Management Corporation

J.L. Hendrick Management Corporation Group Health Benefit Plan

Trustmark Health Benefits, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations