The Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia's Hearing Panel is set to soon decide what happens next in the ethics case of suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer. After an hour-long Nov. 9 hearing addressing Coomer's motion for direct verdict on 33 of 36 charges of alleged judicial misconduct, the JQC Hearing Panel has taken the arguments made under advisement.

Georgia

November 11, 2022, 10:51 AM