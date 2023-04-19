Hearing Begins Over Dismissal of 3M Earplug Bankruptcy. Ther...

Breaking News From Law.com

A critical hearing began Wednesday over whether to dismiss the 3M earplug bankruptcy. 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies filed the Chapter 11 case last year, citing 235,000 lawsuits over allegedly defective combat earplugs. Lawyers for the earplug claimants moved to dismiss the case after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit on Jan. 30 struck the Chapter 11 case over Johnson & Johnson talcum powder. Aearo's attorney said the cases are dissimilar. The hearing is scheduled for three days.

April 19, 2023, 2:50 PM

