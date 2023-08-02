Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Miracle-Ear to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Martin L. Horwitz on behalf of Alex Plotkin, who became an employee after selling his company Hearing Aid Consultants to the defendant. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was fired in retaliation for raising concerns about improper supervision and fraudulent sales of returned hearing aids as new. The suit further contends that the reasons offered for the termination were pretextual and designed to avoid making earn-out payments to the plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-06263, Hearing Aid Consultants Inc. et al. v. ME Pivot Holding LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 02, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Alex Plotkin

Hearing Aid Consultants, Inc.

defendants

Does 1-50, Inclusive,

ME Pivot Holding, LLC

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract