Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a privacy class action against Torrance Memorial Medical Center to California Central District Court. The suit, filed Lippsmith LLP and Feiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, claims that the hospital network unlawfully transmitted personally identifiable and protected health information to Facebook via an embedded tracking pixel. The case is 2:22-cv-09466, Heard v. Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Internet & Social Media

December 31, 2022, 12:07 PM