The punitive damages phase of a three-week product liability trial against Ford Motor Company in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville has concluded with a jaw-dropping, history-making award: $1.7 billion. Plaintiffs attorney Jim Butler said the verdict was the "largest verdict by far in Georgia history." Ford has promised to appeal the verdict, saying it wasn't supported by the evidence.

Automotive

August 22, 2022, 9:36 AM