New Suit - ERISA

FedEx, Prudential and Willis Towers Watson were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed by Kelly & Kelly on behalf of the estate of Dexter Heard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00012, Heard et al. v. FedEx Corp. et al.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 6:10 PM