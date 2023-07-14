Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lagasse Branch Bell & Kinkead on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Costco, luxury brand conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Carter Law Firm on behalf of Eryn Healy, alleges that when the plaintiff grabbed a bottle of MOET Imperial Brut Champagne from a shelf at Costco, the bottle slipped out of its black sleeve, struck the ground and exploded, sending a piece of glass flying into the plaintiff's eye. The case is 8:23-cv-01272, Healy v. Costco Wholesale Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Eryn Healy

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton, Inc.

Southern Glazer's Wine And Sprits, LLC

defendant counsels

Lagasse Branch Bell And Kinkead LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims