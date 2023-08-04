New Suit - State Statute

Four major law firms have joined forces Friday in Texas Northern District Court to challenge the State of Texas' House Bill 1696 in regards to health insurers’ ability to communicate optometrist costs to policyholders. The suit, brought by Dykema Gossett, Baker Botts, Phelps Dunbar and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, argues that the bill applies restrictions which stifle credible information that can provide cost-effective options for Texan vision care patients. The suit was brought on behalf of the Healthy Vision Association and other plaintiffs. The case is 5:23-cv-00167, Healthy Vision Association et al v. Abbott et al.

Health & Life Insurance

August 04, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Bobby Montgomery

Greg Hogan

Healthy Vision Association

National Association of Vision Care Plans, Inc.

Vision Service Plan Insurance Company

Visionworks of America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dykema Gossett

Baker Botts

defendants

Angela Colmenero

Cassie Brown

Greg Abbott

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute