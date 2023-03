New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. Department of the Interior and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management were hit with an environmental lawsuit on Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Earthjustice, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Natural Resources Defense Council and Sierra Club, challenges the Biden Administration's expansion of oil-and-gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico. The case is 1:23-cv-00604, Healthy Gulf et al. v. Haaland et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 06, 2023, 1:57 PM